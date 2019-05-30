HOME > News

Sindh bar association condemns ‘malicious’ reference against Justice Isa

43 mins ago

The Sindh High Court Bar Association has condemned a reference sent to the Supreme Judicial Council by President Arif Alvi against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court. 

During a general body meeting on Thursday, the association passed a resolution against the reference and called it “malicious” and aimed at “undermining the independence of the judiciary and rule of law”.

Related: Additional Attorney General Zahid Ebrahim resigns

Justice Isa is one of the “most honest and upright judges of the Supreme Court” with “unimpeachable integrity and impeccable legal pedigree, which is counterblast of the Quetta carnage commission report and judgment of the Faizabad dharna”, read the resolution. It also lauded the resignation of Additional Attorney General Zahid F Ebrahim, who resigned to protest the reference.

The resolution also rejected the “pressure tactics” being employed by the government and demanded that the reference be withdrawn.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Justice Qazi Faez Isa Sindh High Court


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
7 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.