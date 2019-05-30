Sindh bar association condemns ‘malicious’ reference against Justice Isa

The Sindh High Court Bar Association has condemned a reference sent to the Supreme Judicial Council by President Arif Alvi against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court.

During a general body meeting on Thursday, the association passed a resolution against the reference and called it “malicious” and aimed at “undermining the independence of the judiciary and rule of law”.

Related: Additional Attorney General Zahid Ebrahim resigns

Justice Isa is one of the “most honest and upright judges of the Supreme Court” with “unimpeachable integrity and impeccable legal pedigree, which is counterblast of the Quetta carnage commission report and judgment of the Faizabad dharna”, read the resolution. It also lauded the resignation of Additional Attorney General Zahid F Ebrahim, who resigned to protest the reference.

The resolution also rejected the “pressure tactics” being employed by the government and demanded that the reference be withdrawn.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.