Sindh Assembly does away with British-era police law

The Sindh Assembly passed on Saturday the Revival of Police Order, 2002 amid strong protest by opposition parties.

It is reportedly a progressive law for establishing modern, responsible and responsive policing.

The opposition members tore up copies of the bill and staged a walkout in protest.

Adviser to the CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that with the passage of the police law, an independent but accountable police service will be ensured. He tweeted that the government will establish public safety commissions at the provincial and district level within 60 days.

“We will see a policing service which will be effective under this new law. There will be an inquiry if police make a mistake anywhere,” he said while speaking to the media on Saturday.

“We cannot stop anyone from going to court [to challenge this law], but on what basis will they do so?” asked Wahab

“Will they challenge the fact that police has become independent? Or that the IG has been given the powers of a secretary? Will they go against a law that gives people the power to question the police?” he questioned, adding that in such a case, even the courts would accept that whoever is challenging such a law is doing it for political motives and not in the public interest.

The government’s name has been replaced with the chief minister’s in this law, he said.

The revival of Police Order, 2002 had been approved by the Sindh cabinet earlier this month to implement the orders of the apex court.

