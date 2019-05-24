HOME > Local

Sialkot man arrested on attempted rape, kidnapping charges: police

2 hours ago

A man was arrested for the attempted rape and abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Ballanwala, Sialkot.

CCTV footage shows that the suspect abducted the girl on a motorcycle.

He reportedly showed her a knife and threatened to kill her if she made any noise. His bike’s tyre, however, got punctured and it fell over. The minor made a run for it.

The suspect made another attempt to kidnap the girl the next day only to be beaten up by residents of the area. They later handed him over to the police.

“It’s a very tragic incident. A person tried kidnapping and raping a girl. We are very fortunate the residents stepped in,” said DSP Irfan Sulhariya, adding that police have taken the girl’s statement and the culprit has been arrested.

“Further questioning is underway,” he said.

