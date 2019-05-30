Shopkeepers in Okara beat up women caught stealing cloth

A case has been registered against them

A case has been registered against the three women at the Haveli Lakha police station.The women were caught on camera stealing bolts of cloth at a bazaar in Haveli Lakha. While one woman distracted the shopkeeper, the two others grabbed bolts and one even hid them behind the baby she was carrying.They were caught red handed by shopkeepers, who beat them up before handing them over to the police. A video also surfaced of the women being beaten up.