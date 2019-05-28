HOME > Politics

Shehbaz to return on June 11, lawyer tells court

7 hours ago

 

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will return on June 11, his lawyer told an accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday. He left for London on April 10. 

The court was hearing the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference against the opposition leader. Attaullah Tarar represented him the case.

Shehbaz was arrested by NAB last year in connection with the Ashiana Housing Scheme. NAB says he awarded contracts to companies he favoured and caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer by cancelling a contract to the successful bidder that increased the total cost of the project.

Shehbaz’s last medical checkup will be held on June 7, Friday, Tarar said.

NAB, on the other hand, raised its objections over Tarar’s failure to submit the power of attorney to represent Shehbaz in the case. It said that warrants of arrest against the PML-N leader should be issued.

The case has been adjourned till Shehbaz’s arrival too.

Shehbaz’s son  Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court in Ramazan Sugar Mills reference too.

