SHC orders reopening of Karachi’s Darul Sehat Hospital

The Sindh High Court has ordered to re-open Karachi’s Darul Sehat Hospital which was sealed April 24 after a nine-month-old girl, Nashwa Ali, passed away on April 22 due to negligence.

Earlier today, section 302 (murder) was added to the FIR in the Nashwa death case.

She died after being administered an incorrect dose of drugs at the hospital on April 7. She suffered brain damage as a result.

The case’s challan was submitted to a city court in Karachi. Doctors and hospital staff are among 25 witnesses named in the challan.

The court has called for a progress report in the case on May 11.

Nursing assistant Agha Moiz has confessed to administering an incorrect injection to the nine-month-old. Instead of administering it via the drip he gave it through the cannula, causing Nashwa to suffer brain damage.

Dr Shahid said that before the injection she was almost healthy. She was fine on April 6 but hadn’t been discharged because one test report hadn’t come back yet.

Thirteen people have been nominated in the FIR and five in jail. Dr Attiya and two doctors have been declared absconders while two hospital owners have obtained bail.

