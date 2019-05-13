HOME > News

Shahrukh Jatoi’s death sentence reduced to life imprisonment

2 hours ago

The Sindh High Court commuted Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur’s death sentences in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonments.

Announcing the verdict on Monday, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Nazar Akbar upheld the life imprisonments of two other suspects in the case — Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur.

The four men are accused of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument. The Sindh High Court had reserved its verdict in their appeals on March 11.

Related: Who let you out: Chief justice orders Shahrukh Jatoi to be sent back to his death cell

An Anti-Terrorism Court had handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court had earlier removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court. The trial court had granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case after civil society petitioned the court against the verdict and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case.

The four men wanted their death sentences to be overturned. However, the Sindh High Court noted that while Section 302 (Murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Shahzeb Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Shahrukh Jatoi Sindh High Court


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.