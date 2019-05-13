Shahrukh Jatoi’s death sentence reduced to life imprisonment

The Sindh High Court commuted Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur’s death sentences in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonments.

Announcing the verdict on Monday, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Nazar Akbar upheld the life imprisonments of two other suspects in the case — Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur.

The four men are accused of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument. The Sindh High Court had reserved its verdict in their appeals on March 11.

An Anti-Terrorism Court had handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court had earlier removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court. The trial court had granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case after civil society petitioned the court against the verdict and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case.

The four men wanted their death sentences to be overturned. However, the Sindh High Court noted that while Section 302 (Murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Shahzeb Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.

