Shahid Masood files petition for acquittal in PTV corruption case

2 hours ago

Anchor Dr Shahid Masood has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking acquittal in the PTV corruption case.

He submitted on Monday an appeal against the trial court’s verdict rejecting his acquittal plea. The petitioner has asked the high court to dismiss the verdict and acquit him.

Masood was indicted in the case on May 16.

The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million.

According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

