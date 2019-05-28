HOME > Government

Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Saudia Arabia for OIC meeting

17 mins ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for Saudi Arabia to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting.

He will be meeting personalities, including the secretary general of the Islamic organisation.

Before his departure to Saudia Arabia, he spoke to media at the Islamabad airport where he said, that the foreign ministers meeting will set the tone for OIC Summit.

This meeting will discuss the Middle East situation and the increasing tension between Iran and America.

Related: Iran tensions overshadow Mecca summits

He said that a Kashmir contact group is also expected to attend.

The foreign minister said he will be talking to his counterparts on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.

PM Imran Khan will also attend the 14th Islamic Summit of the OIC where he will address the session on May 31.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
oic Saudi Arabia SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
5 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.