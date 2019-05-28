Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Saudia Arabia for OIC meeting

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for Saudi Arabia to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting.

He will be meeting personalities, including the secretary general of the Islamic organisation.

Before his departure to Saudia Arabia, he spoke to media at the Islamabad airport where he said, that the foreign ministers meeting will set the tone for OIC Summit.

This meeting will discuss the Middle East situation and the increasing tension between Iran and America.

He said that a Kashmir contact group is also expected to attend.

The foreign minister said he will be talking to his counterparts on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.

PM Imran Khan will also attend the 14th Islamic Summit of the OIC where he will address the session on May 31.

