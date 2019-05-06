City mayors will be directly elected in Punjab: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced a new local government system in Punjab.

He also announced that the federal government has appointed renowned economist Shabbar Zaidi as the FBR chairperson.

“The city mayors will be directly elected and they will generate their own money,” PM Khan told journalists in Islamabad.

“The tehseel nazim would also be directly elected,” he said, adding that the new local government system will produce new leadership. The Local Government Bill 2019 was approved by the Punjab Assembly on April 30 through a majority vote with the opposition boycotting the session.

The mayor will choose his own cabinet, the PM said, saying the mayor of London is directly elected.

Related: Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars

“Mumbai and Delhi don’t receive money from the government but collect their own money,” PM Khan added.

The PM said Karachi can never be improved because it doesn’t have money and it can’t generate its own money.

PM Khan also put to rest speculations about the presidential form of government. “Everyone is saying a presidential form of government is coming but I don’t know why they are saying it.”

Related: PM Khan lays foundation stone of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa

“There is no shortage of money in Pakistan,” he said. “The CDA auctioned plots worth Rs11 billion last month.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.