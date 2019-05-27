Severe loss of blood caused Farishta’s death: doctor

The post-mortem report of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the bushes in Islamabad last week has been preprared.

According to the post-mortem report, severe loss of blood caused the death of the minor.

The report said that eyes, scull and feet of the little girl were eaten by animals. It added that the clothes of girl were not torn.

Two days ago, the Islamabad police arrested six suspects in the case of the rape and murder of the 10-year-old in Chak Shahzad.

The police said that 793,000 calls have been scrutinized and while 1,587 phone numbers found suspicious. It has interrogated 50 people, both men and women.

Related: Judicial inquiry begins in the Farishta murder case

Experts from the Punjab Forensic Agency have also been requested to help with the DNA reports.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Chak Shahzad. Her body was found in a nearby forest on May 20. One of the issues raised during the investigation was that the SHO of the Shahzad Town police station initially refused to register a case of her disappearance. He told the family that it seemed as if the girl had run off herself.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the case. A judicial inquiry is also under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: