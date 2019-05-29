HOME > News

Senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar passes away

47 mins ago

File photo

Senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar has passed away in Karachi, his friends and former colleagues confirmed on Wednesday.

He was under treatment at NICVD in Karachi, his friends said.

“Just heard from the family that noted journalist Idrees Bakhtiar has passed away,” Dawn’s editor Zaffar Abbas tweeted. “He was one of the most honest journalists and a great human being.”

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Wasim Bagh mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after Fajr prayers tomorrow (Thursday), the Karachi Press Club informed its members via a text message. He will be buried at Yasinabad graveyard.

Bakhtiar’s career as a journalist spanned over 50 years. He had worked with various leading international and national media organisations, including BBC, VOA, The Star, Herald and Geo News.

