Senate opposition rejects proposal to shift PIA headquarters to Islamabad

The opposition members submitted a resolution in the Senate rejected the proposal to shift the headquarters of Pakistan’s national airline to Islamabad.

The house “recommends the government to keep PIA HQ in Karachi,” reads the resolution submitted on Tuesday.

Related: PIA transfers 85 Karachi flight attendants to Islamabad

Opposition Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman submitted the resolution. It has been signed by Raja Zafarul Haq too.

On April 28, the airline transferred 85 Karachi flight attendants to Islamabad.

