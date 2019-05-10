HOME > Government

Senate chairperson irked by ministers’ absence in sessions 

22 mins ago

Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani was irked by the continuous absence of ministers from Senate sessions. He said that he will write a letter to PM Imran Khan over it. 

During the session on Friday, the senators debated the effects of the radiation caused by mobile phone towers. Some senators said that the radiation leads to cancer and eye diseases.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Swati assured the senators that the towers are not dangerous at all. He said that a technical team of the PTI surveyed more than 2,500 towers in 30 cities across Pakistan.

The team even prepared a report. According to which, mobile towers cause no harm to the human body, Swati said.

Some senators, however, expressed lack of trust in the findings of the technical team.

JI’s Mushtaq Ahmed said that the federal minister said that mobile towers aren’t harmful. “We want a third-party audit of the issue,” he added.

The senators also mulled over the grey traffic on the internet.

TOPICS:
Sadiq Sanjrani senate


