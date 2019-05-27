HOME > News

Security on high alert in Lahore for Youm-e-Ali

12 mins ago

The Chinese vice president is also visiting the city





Security in Lahore is on high alert as today (Monday) is Youm-e-Ali and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is scheduled to visit the city.

A ban has been imposed on pillion riding in the city and mobile phone services are going to be turned off from 9am to 8pm.

Over 3,000 security personnel have been deployed for the security of the Youm-e-Ali procession. Ring Road and Service Road will be closed from 3pm to 6pm. No one will be allowed to join the procession without being searched first.

Vice President Wang will be meeting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar during his visit. He is in Pakistan on a three-day official trip and arrived on Sunday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Lahore Youm-e-Ali


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
4 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.