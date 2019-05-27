Security on high alert in Lahore for Youm-e-Ali

The Chinese vice president is also visiting the city

A ban has been imposed on pillion riding in the city and mobile phone services are going to be turned off from 9am to 8pm.Over 3,000 security personnel have been deployed for the security of the Youm-e-Ali procession. Ring Road and Service Road will be closed from 3pm to 6pm. No one will be allowed to join the procession without being searched first.Vice President Wang will be meeting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar during his visit. He is in Pakistan on a three-day official trip and arrived on Sunday.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram