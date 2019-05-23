HOME > Local

Sea Breeze Plaza shop owners asked to vacate building

50 mins ago

Karachi Cantonment Board issued eviction notices to the shop owners at the Sea Breeze Plaza on Thursday and asked the shopkeepers to vacate the building by May 27.

Earlier this month, during the hearing of the case pertaining to restoration of Karachi’s master plan, the court remarked why the Sea Breeze Plaza has not been evacuated as it is no longer inhabitable.

Following the court orders, the Karachi Cantonment Board team reached the Sea Breeze Plaza on Thursday and served notices to the shops located on the ground and first floors.

There are shops on just 10% of the building and rest of the building is empty, said the Karachi Cantonment Board spokesperson.

Once the building is evacuated, the high-rise building will be demolished, the spokesperson said.

 
