SC wants KCR functional within a month

The Supreme Court has directed the Sindh government to restore the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) within a month.

A SC bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard a petition seeking the restoration of Karachi to its original shape and the restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway at the SC Karachi Registry on Thursday.

The bench asked the railways secretary to clear the track of encroachments in two weeks.

It asked why the circular railway was not restored despite its orders in January.

The secretary replied that they will hand over the vacated land of railways to the Sindh government. ‘’We will not give you more than two weeks to get vacated the encroached railway land; you have one month to run local trains and circular railway,’’ the bench remarked.

The bench directed the Sindh chief secretary to launch an anti-encroachment operation with the help of the Karachi mayor and other relevant officials to clear the railway lands from encroachments.

The bench also directed the Chief Minister of Sindh, Commissioner Karachi and railway authorities to make KCR functional within a month.

