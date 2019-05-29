HOME > News

SC unimpressed with govt’s delays in presenting Karachi’s master plan

1 hour ago

The Supreme Court is not happy with the government’s delays in presenting the master plan for Karachi. 

During a hearing at its Karachi Registry on Wednesday, a three-judge bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar, ordered the master plan department to present the city’s master plan at the next hearing no matter what.

A master plan is a general plan of how a city is and was supposed to be constructed. It contains everything from land allocation, amenity plots, streets, residential areas, commercial areas and everything in between.

The court was hearing a case filed against a market constructed over a storm water drain in PECHS Block 6.

Justice Baqar asked whether a mega city like Karachi was operating without a master plan. He wants to know when the city’s master plans were made and who has the authority to make them.

The master plan department has to present the complete details in the case.

The federal works secretary has also been directed to present the master plan for PECHS.

The KMC informed the court that because of the encroachments, the width of the drain has been narrowed. It also said that this wasn’t in its hands, as the master plan department had been transferred from the KMC to the SBCA.

