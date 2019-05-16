HOME > News

SC allows Meesha Shafi’s team to cross-examine Ali Zafar’s witnesses

May 14 , 2019

The Supreme Court allowed Meesha Shafi’s legal team on Tuesday to cross-examine Ali Zafar’s witnesses in the high-profile defamation case.

An earlier order by the Lahore High Court had barred Shafi’s counsel from the cross-examination of Zafar’s witnesses in the defamation case.

Zafar and his counsel have been directed to submit affidavits of the witnesses in seven days while Shafi’s lawyer has been ordered to prepare for the cross-examination of witnesses in the same time period.

The SC advised Shafi’s counsel to try their best to cross-examine all witnesses on the same day.

 

