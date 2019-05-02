SBCA bans Karachi housing project

The Sindh Building Control Authority banned on Thursday a housing project in Karachi over violation of construction rules.

Allottees of the Al-Ghafoor Sky Tower housing project registered their complaints against it at the office of the SBCA director-general.

The SBCA cancelled the project’s no-objection certificate for advertisement and sale of Al-Ghafoor Sky Tower. It is located at Plot No 11, Sector 11-A in North Karachi.

The allottees have registered their complaints against the builder – M/s Al-Ghafoor Enterprises. They say the builder is not following the building plan and construction rules, said the SBCA director-general.

