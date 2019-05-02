HOME > Local

SBCA bans Karachi housing project

25 mins ago

The Sindh Building Control Authority banned on Thursday a housing project in Karachi over violation of construction rules.

Allottees of the Al-Ghafoor Sky Tower housing project registered their complaints against it at the office of the SBCA director-general.

The SBCA cancelled the project’s no-objection certificate for advertisement and sale of Al-Ghafoor Sky Tower. It is located at Plot No 11, Sector 11-A in North Karachi.

The allottees have registered their complaints against the builder – M/s Al-Ghafoor Enterprises. They say the builder is not following the building plan and construction rules, said the SBCA director-general.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
housing project Karachi latest


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.