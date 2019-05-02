HOME > News

Saudi Arabia increases Hajj quota for Pakistanis

May 1 , 2019

Photo: AFP

The Saudi government increased the Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims on Monday.

With the addition, around 15,790 additional Pakistanis will be able to go for the holy pilgrimage in 2019.

However, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, balloting for the additional quota will be conducted after approval from the federal cabinet.

The additional quota has been divided between the government and private Hajj operators. Around 60% of the seats will go to the government Haj scheme while 40% will be granted to the private sector.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ministry had requested Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to raise the Hajj quota from 184,210 to 200,000 during his two-day official visit to Islamabad.

TOPICS:
hajj Imran Khan


