Sanghar child dies in Karachi three months after dog bite

2 hours ago

An 11-year-old boy died in Karachi on Wednesday, three months after he was bitten by a dog in Sanghar.

The child, identified as Lal Baksh, was not administered an anti-rabies vaccine after he was bitten because there are no vaccines available in Sindh other than Karachi. However, there is also a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in the port city as well.

The child was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi on Tuesday. His death brings the toll of rabies-related deaths to six this year.

The remaining five cases were reported at a private hospital in Korangi. Two victims were residents of Karachi while the three others were from rural Sindh.

