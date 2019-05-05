HOME > News

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Ramazan moon sighting today

2 hours ago

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi today (Sunday) to sight the moon marking the start of Ramazan.

The moon sighting body, under its chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman, will announce the beginning of Ramazan after reviewing evidence collected from across the country.

All four zonal and other district moon sighting committees will also hold simultaneous meetings in the provincial capitals and other major cities in the country. They will send their findings to the central body. Only the central moon sighting body is authorized to make an official announcement. The announcement will be made by Mufti Rehman.

The Met department says the moon cannot be sighted today and therefore Ramazan will fall on Tuesday (May 7). The department said the duration for viewing the moon is merely two to six minutes after sunset.

Officials of the department say the moon is likely to be sighted on Monday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Saturday that all information about the positioning of the moon could be conveyed to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson on 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000, Mushahid Hussain Khalid, director (R&R) at 0300-6831822, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, deputy director, at 0333-2697051 and the Karachi Meteorological Department at 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, will begin fasting on Monday (May 6).

