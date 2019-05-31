Robert Pattinson is officially the new Batman

Warner Bros. has closed a deal for Twilight actor Robert Pattinson to play the Caped Crusader in The Batman, Variety reported on Friday.

Pattinson, 31, inherits the role from Ben Affleck, whose tenure came to an end after the critical and commercial disappointments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Pattinson’s first film as the billionaire crime fighter Bruce Wayne, who assumes a full-body black costume to battle baddies in Gotham City, will be titled The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, and set for release in June 2021. Originally scheduled to start shooting in 2017, the film will be the first solo Caped Crusader film to form part of the DC Extended Universe.

