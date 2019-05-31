HOME > Entertainment

Robert Pattinson is officially the new Batman

2 hours ago

In this file photo taken on November 30, 2018 US actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival, on November 30, 2018 in the city of Marrakesh – Robert Pattinson is going to star as the famed DC Comics hero in “The Batman” produced by Warner Bros and directed by Matt Reeves. Photo: AFP

Warner Bros. has closed a deal for Twilight actor Robert Pattinson to play the Caped Crusader in The Batman, Variety reported on Friday.

Pattinson, 31, inherits the role from Ben Affleck, whose tenure came to an end after the critical and commercial disappointments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Pattinson’s first film as the billionaire crime fighter Bruce Wayne, who assumes a full-body black costume to battle baddies in Gotham City, will be titled The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, and set for release in June 2021. Originally scheduled to start shooting in 2017, the film will be the first solo Caped Crusader film to form part of the DC Extended Universe.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
batman Robert Pattinson


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.