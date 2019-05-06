HOME > Technology

Review: Nokia 8.1 – a must-have phone

2 hours ago

The Nokia 8.1 is an all-rounder phone that has a premium design and gives you a pure Android experience.

It has a 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) screen with a glass and metal body. The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection makes it resistant to scratches and cracking.

The phone’s camera is one-of-a-kind with a dual tone light flash that adjusts the light for selfies. The 20 mega pixel camera gives you the best results for your pictures.

Its Android 9.0 (Pie) software will be compatible with your apps, so you can download the latest apps from PlayStore. The memory is enough to store your precious data with a 4.6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The 3500 mAh battery makes sure to give you the best experience, as it can be instantly charged through flash charging.

 
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
