HOME > Politics

‘Removal of federal ministers should not be decided by IMF’

2 hours ago

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes that the International Monetary Fund should not make decisions regarding the removal of federal ministers. 

The sudden “sacking” of former finance minister Asad Umar, State Bank Governor Tariq Bajwa, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson Jahanzeb Khan has created chaos, Bilawal said while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“Who is making these decisions?”

He remarked that the IMF should not be behind these important decisions.

The PPP scion said the government has surrendered to the IMF and compromised the country’s sovereignty. “Our economic sovereignty is linked to our national sovereignty,” he added.

Related: PPP opposes the appointment of ‘IMF employee’ as SBP governor

Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under the pressure of the IMF and removed the chairperson of the FBR, he said, adding that PM Khan is “illegally” trying to appoint someone else for the position.

“We too signed a deal with IMF, but we also created jobs, raised salaries and increased pensions,” he remarked.

 

“This chaos will impact our economy,” Bilawal remarked. There is uncertainty in the economy, as we are getting four budgets in a single year.

“Every statement of Imran Khan has been false,” he added.

He claimed that the federal government has shown the worst performance in tax collection and that provinces are being affected by it.

Related: Asad Umar and instant magic for Pakistan’s broken economy

Bilawal said Sindh is meeting its tax targets and that they are taking sales tax to generate revenue. “Sindh is the only province with tax generation.” The federal government should learn from Sindh and not hide their incapability, he said.

He suggested that federal tax collection should be handed over to the Sindh Revenue Board and guaranteed that it will fare better than federal tax collection.

Provincial budgets for education and health are being compromised, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bilawal Bhutto imf


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Bilawal Bhutto, Asad Umar, State Bank, IMF, US, economy
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.