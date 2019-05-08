‘Removal of federal ministers should not be decided by IMF’

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes that the International Monetary Fund should not make decisions regarding the removal of federal ministers.

The sudden “sacking” of former finance minister Asad Umar, State Bank Governor Tariq Bajwa, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson Jahanzeb Khan has created chaos, Bilawal said while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“Who is making these decisions?”

He remarked that the IMF should not be behind these important decisions.

The PPP scion said the government has surrendered to the IMF and compromised the country’s sovereignty. “Our economic sovereignty is linked to our national sovereignty,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under the pressure of the IMF and removed the chairperson of the FBR, he said, adding that PM Khan is “illegally” trying to appoint someone else for the position.

“We too signed a deal with IMF, but we also created jobs, raised salaries and increased pensions,” he remarked.

“This chaos will impact our economy,” Bilawal remarked. There is uncertainty in the economy, as we are getting four budgets in a single year.

“Every statement of Imran Khan has been false,” he added.

He claimed that the federal government has shown the worst performance in tax collection and that provinces are being affected by it.

Bilawal said Sindh is meeting its tax targets and that they are taking sales tax to generate revenue. “Sindh is the only province with tax generation.” The federal government should learn from Sindh and not hide their incapability, he said.

He suggested that federal tax collection should be handed over to the Sindh Revenue Board and guaranteed that it will fare better than federal tax collection.

Provincial budgets for education and health are being compromised, he said.

