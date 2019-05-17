Rehman Malik to take Samjhota Express case to the ICJ

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairperson Senator Rehman Malik said on Thursday that he will be reaching out to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the families of the 2007 Samjhota Express bombing victims.

The families of the victims who lost their lives in the 2007 blast have been protesting outside Parliament against an Indian court’s acquittal of four accused, including Swami Aseemanand.

The families said they have waited nearly 12 years for a verdict and have now been denied justice.

Senator Malik said that whoever is involved, Pakistan wants justice and will take the matter to the International Court of Justice.

He also urged the government to announce national awards for both victims, Rana Shoukat and Raheela Wakeel, for their bravery as they did not surrender at the hands of the enemy.

He urged the United Nations, ICJ and human rights organisations to take notice of the Indian court verdict.

In March, the Special National Investigation Agency court in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh acquitted four men accused of bombing a train between India and Pakistan in 2007 that killed 68 people, including 42 Pakistanis, citing lack of evidence. The train was on its way to Lahore from New Delhi.

