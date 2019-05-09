HOME > Government

Ramazan transmission: Private channels told not to air ‘indecent programmes’

53 mins ago

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has asked TV channels to not broadcast “indecent programmes” in the name of Ramazan transmissions, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

PEMRA monitors content of about 55 channels to check that they are not involved in obscenity and anti-Islamic teachings, the minister told Parliament.

Khan praised the state-run TV and said that it has always promoted Islamic traditions.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, minister for aviation, told Parliament that the PIA has recently launched new flight routes, including Sialkot-Sharjah, Lahore-Muscat, Islamabad-Doha and Lahore-Bangkok.

