Rain expected in Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that Karachi will likely receive light rain today (Thursday).

According to the Met department, the rain will lash different parts of the metropolis today. The spell is likely to continue till Saturday.

“The rain is likely to pour from Thursday and will continue throughout Friday till Saturday evening,” said director Abdul Rasheed.

Mercury will drop four to six degrees in the city after the rain.

The weather department said that rain is expected across the country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are all expected to receive rain. They have said that a new rain system is about to enter the country from the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The weather in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has turned pleasant after clouds covered the twin cities. Lahore and the rest of Punjab also received sporadic rain.

Mianwali plunged into darkness after 90 feeders tripped due to a storm. The Met office has forecast that a light drizzle will continue in different parts of the country for the next three days.

