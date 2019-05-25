Railways to run three special Eid trains from June 2

Pakistan Railways will run three special Eid trains from June 2 to facilitate passengers, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid announced Saturday.

The passenger who will travel on the first day of Eid would be charged half of regular fare, Rashid said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said that the Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited has been given a task of maintenance of tracks between Tando Adam to Khanpur.

Responding to a question, Rashid said that 34KM track of the Karachi Circular Railway has been cleared while remaining 10KM would be cleared in the next 15 days.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.