Railways to run five Eid special trains

Pakistan Railways will run five Eid specials trains to facilitate passengers, says Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday at the PR headquarters, he said maximum encroachments would be removed from KCR in 15 days.

The railways minister said he will visit Sukkur on Wednesday to check its railway track. The PC-1 of Main Line 1 (ML-1) project was ready, he said, adding that the incumbent government was free

of corruption and that’s why foreign investment was pouring in.

It has been decided to build up Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited, he said, adding that Jaffar Express, Pak Business Express, Khyber Mail and Tezgaam had been allowed to make a stopover at Lahore Cantt station to reduce traffic at the Lahore railway station.

To a question, Rashid said 20 out of 30 trains were being run on profit while only four trains were in deficit which, he said, would be managed.

In eight months, he said almost Rs5 billion has been earned through the 30 trains.

