Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 55

Pakistan Railways is planning to reconstruct 11 bridges and repair another 55 across the country to ensure smooth operation of trains and safety of the passengers.

The department will reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur Division, six in Multan and two in Lahore, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Thursday.

Regarding the repair of bridges in different divisions, he said Pakistan Railways has planned to repair 34 bridges in Karachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta.

He said around 86% of bridges are more than 100 years old but all of them were safe for train operation due to regular maintenance, rehabilitation and strengthening of these bridges.

Related: 55% of Pakistan’s rail tracks are more than a 100 years old: report

The official said there are 13,959 major and minor bridges over the system and their design life varies for different years.

The standard operating procedure calls for inspection of bridges in accordance with the different schedules like monthly, quarterly, biannually and annually, he added.

To a question, the official said an of average 77.10% of the tracks are over-aged and minor repairs are carried out by the department routinely.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: