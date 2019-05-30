HOME > Local

Rail traffic resumes after freight train derails near Khairpur

3 hours ago

Railway traffic on the down country track resumed after a four-hour suspension on Wednesday after a freight train derailed near Khairpur. 

The train derailed at the Gambat station. Railway authorities had said they were working to get the train back on the track as soon as possible. It derailed around 4am and was back on track at 8am.

Traffic on the track was suspended until the train was righted. The Sukkur Express was halted at the Setharja Station.

The freight train was travelling from Punjab to Karachi.

