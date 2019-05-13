Rahim Yar Khan policeman shoots traffic warden over unpaid loan

A police constable shot and injured on Sunday a traffic warden in Rahim Yar Khan over an unpaid loan.

The policeman, identified as Asif, had taken a Rs165,000 loan from the traffic warden, constable Tariq.

According to SHO Asadullah Mastoi, the two had fought over the repayment of the loan the day before as well. On Sunday, Tariq confronted Asif again and, after they fought, Asif opened fire.

Tariq was taken to the hospital and Asif was arrested after the incident. A case has been registered against him.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.