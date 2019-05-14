Quetta terror attack: FIR registered against unidentified suspects

An FIR has been registered against unidentified suspects after the blast in Quetta Monday night which claimed the lives of four policemen.

Funeral prayers were offered for the martyrs. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Lango, IG Mohsin Butt, Quetta DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema and other officials attended the funeral prayers aside from family members of the deceased.

The martyred policemen were identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Ghulam Nabi, Mushtaq Shah, and Zulfiqar.

Mohammad Ishaq and Zulqarnain were from Lasbela while Zulfiqar was from Jhal Magsi and Mushtaq Shah from Jaffarabad

At least 12 people were also injured in the blast outside a mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town.

The bomb exploded close to a police van stationed at a mosque during the time for Isha prayers in Mini Market of Satellite Town at 8:35pm, DIG Razzak Cheema had said.

The FIR includes charges of terrorism, murder and attempted murder. It has been registered at the Satellite police station.

The deceased were all policemen, the DIG said, adding that two more law enforcers are in critical condition.

A bomb disposal squad reached the scene after the explosion, reported SAMAA TV. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The DIG said an investigation has been initiated in coordination with the CTD. He said police officers were the target.

This was the second terror attack in Balochistan over a span of two days. On Saturday, militants stormed into Gwadar’s PC hotel, killing five people, including four hotel employees and one Navy soldier, and injuring six.

The terrorists were killed by the security forces during a clearance operation.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta. The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of lives and said such attacks during Ramazan were a grave conspiracy against Pakistan.

He said the police and national security institutions had rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the war against terrorism.

The president prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the incident.

