One killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers

15 injured in explosion at mosque in Pashtunabad

The blast occurred at the Rehmania Mosque at around 1:15pm. However, prayers are held at the mosque at 2:15pm. The injured include children and the elderly but witnesses say the number could have been much higher had the blast occurred an hour later.They were taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta, which is around 15 to 20 minutes away from the mosque with no traffic. People took the injured to the hospital themselves.An emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital.According to SAMAA TV's Quetta bureau chief Jalal Noorzai, the epicentre of the blast seems to be where the imam stood.The police say that 3,000 personnel are stationed across the city for the security of mosques. However, this mosque is not in the main city and had no security.This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.