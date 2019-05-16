Attention readers, writers – don’t miss these three events

If you are an art and literature lover, there are at least three activities you should keep an eye out for in the coming few weeks – a literary festival, writing competition and writing workshop.

The Quetta Literary Festival is all set to kick off for the second time on June 17. It will be a two-day event with the idea to introduce contemporary literary, artistic and aesthetic dialogue to the culturally rich city of Quetta and create a shared flux amid established values and apposite nuances.

To stay updated on the programme you can follow their website.

For those who don’t live in Quetta and cannot make the trip, registrations are now open for the LUMS Young Writers Workshop 2019.

It is an annual writing workshop where eight young writers from across Pakistan are selected through an open short story contest. They are then invited to an all expenses paid workshop to learn the craft of narrative writing with mentor Bilal Tanweer, who is the author of The Scatter Here Is Too Great.

The workshop will be held at the varsity from August 5 to August 9. The deadline for registration is June 15.

You can find out how to apply here.

And finally, a new writing prize for women – The Zeenat Haroon Rashid Writing Prize for Women – has been introduced.

It has been named in honour of Zeenat Haroon Rashid, a founding member of the Women’s National Guard at the time of Independence who became a symbol for women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

A prize of Rs100,000 will be awarded annually through a competition for writing in English on the subject of Women and Pakistan. This will be the first time a substantial cash prize will be awarded to an unpublished piece of writing.

It is open to all Pakistani women over 18 years of age. The closing date for entries is July 15. You can see the complete details of how to enter here.

