Four policemen killed, several injured in blast near Quetta mosque

At least four people were killed and eight others injured in a blast outside a mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town on Monday.

The bomb exploded close to a police van near a mosque during the time for Isha prayers in Mini Market of Satellite Town at 8:35pm, DIG Razzak Cheema said.

The deceased were all policemen, the DIG said, adding that two more law enforcers are in critical condition.

Related: Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen

A bomb disposal squad has reached the scene, reported SAMAA TV. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The DIG said an investigation has been initiated in coordination with the CTD.

The blast has come two days after militants stormed into Gwadar’s PC hotel, killing five people, including four hotel employees and one Navy soldier, and injuring six.

The terrorists were killed by the security forces during a clearance operation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.