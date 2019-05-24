Punjab govt arrests banned outfit leaders, workers under NAP

Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari said on Friday that the provincial government has arrested several leaders and workers of banned outfits for collecting donations and other activities.

The minister said that the arrests were made in various cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Lahore Multan and Gujranwala. The arrested men belonged to Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Jaish-e-Muhammad and other banned proscribed organizations.

Mr Bukhari said that the Punjab government has taken over 581 assets belong to the proscribed organisations and administrators have been appointed there.

The information minister said that arrests were made under the national action plan and it had nothing to do with global pressure.

Action is being taken in the national interest, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.