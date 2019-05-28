Public gatherings, rallies banned in South Waziristan

The district administration of South Waziristan banned on Tuesday rallies, processions and public gatherings in the area.

A notification in this regard was issued by the South Waziristan district deputy commissioner under Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. As a result, all public gatherings and processions will be banned “to maintain public order and peace” in the area.

Related: Don’t ignore the North Waziristan issue, Khawaja Asif tells leaders

A ban has been imposed on the display of arms and aerial firing too.

The notification said that legal action will be taken against people who fail to obey.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.