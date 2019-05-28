HOME > News

Public gatherings, rallies banned in South Waziristan

2 hours ago

The district administration of South Waziristan banned on Tuesday rallies, processions and public gatherings in the area.

A notification in this regard was issued by the South Waziristan district deputy commissioner under Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. As a result, all public gatherings and processions will be banned “to maintain public order and peace” in the area.

Related: Don’t ignore the North Waziristan issue, Khawaja Asif tells leaders

A ban has been imposed on the display of arms and aerial firing too.

The notification said that legal action will be taken against people who fail to obey.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
section 144 SOUTH WAZIRISTAN


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
5 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.