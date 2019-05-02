PTM itself is not an issue: army chief

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that a few “individuals playing in foreign hands are by design exploiting the sentiments of the people, who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism and now need care”.

“PTM is itself not an issue,” the COAS said, adding that issues being highlighted are genuine and natural in the post operation environment.

The army chief met students of various universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar. He said that the government and security forces are working to address the genuine issues of the people of tribal districts.

The army chief’s statements come three days after the ISPR DG warned PTM that no one can fight the state.

“What revenge are you [PTM] talking about? We are just worried about the people that you are inciting otherwise it is not at all hard for us to deal with you,” the head of the army’s media wing had remarked.

He said that the PTM leaders threatened people in Wana to stop speaking in favour of Pakistan Army. We didn’t act first because the army chief refrained us from being harsh towards the PTM, he said. “You have taken the liberty that you wanted.”

“At least 600 soldiers were killed in military operations. They didn’t belong to one province. They weren’t there to protect their families.” He asked where the PTM leaders were when heads of some persons were cut and then terrorists were playing football with those. “Where were [PTM leaders] Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir then?” Only Pakistan Army went there to combat terrorists, he added.

The funds received by the PTM should be spent on developing the merged districts. “They use the money to organise rallies and badmouth the armed forces.”

“When PTM leaders travel abroad why do they meet the people who don’t support the Pakistan Army?”

They staged so many protests after one of its leaders, Armaan Loni, was killed. Loni’s postmortem report says that he was a chronic heart patient and this is why he died. The Afghan president made a statement on his death and the PTM acknowledged it, he remarked. When our PM says something you make a statement against him. “Do you consider yourselves as Pakistanis or Afghan nationals?”

