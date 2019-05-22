HOME > Politics

PTI MPA approaches police to register case against Talal Chaudhry

2 hours ago

Sadia Sohail Rana, a PTI MPA, filed an application at a Lahore police station for registration of a case against PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry for using indecent language while referring to Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The PTI MPA said in her application that Talal Chaudhry used derogatory remarks for Firdous Ashiq Awan.

A video of PLM-N’s Talal Chaudhry making insulting comments about Firdous Ashiq Awan went viral on social media.

While talking about the state of the country, Chaudhry says, “This is the same kind of change where if baji Firdous Ashiq is made to wash her face, without makeup there will be Firdous Khan inside.”

Chaudhry took to Twitter after the backlash to apologize saying, “It was not my intention to hurt anyone.” However, he wrote sorry in quotation marks.

