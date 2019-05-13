PTI leaders not on same page on PIA headquarters issue

The PTI leaders cannot seem to agree if PIA headquarters is being shifted from Karachi to Islamabad or not.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government does not want to destroy the national airline. He told the Senate that there has been no discussion pertaining to the shift in the head office.

Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman remarked that if the headquarters are not being shifted then why has the government been opposing it.

Related: Senate opposition rejects proposal to shift PIA headquarters to Islamabad

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, on the other hand, remarked that work is being done to shift the headquarters to Islamabad.

During the session, the Senate approved the resolution submitted by the opposition leader rejecting the proposal to shift the headquarters of Pakistan’s national airline to Islamabad. It was signed by 42 people.

The resolution was submitted on May 7.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.