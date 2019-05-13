HOME > Government

PTI leaders not on same page on PIA headquarters issue

17 mins ago

 

Photo: AFP

The PTI leaders cannot seem to agree if PIA headquarters is being shifted from Karachi to Islamabad or not. 

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government does not want to destroy the national airline. He told the Senate that there has been no discussion pertaining to the shift in the head office.

Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman remarked that if the headquarters are not being shifted then why has the government been opposing it.

Related: Senate opposition rejects proposal to shift PIA headquarters to Islamabad

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, on the other hand, remarked that work is being done to shift the headquarters to Islamabad.

During the session, the Senate approved the resolution submitted by the opposition leader rejecting the proposal to shift the headquarters of Pakistan’s national airline to Islamabad. It was signed by 42 people.

The resolution was submitted on May 7.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
pia senate


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
PIA, Shibli Faraz
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.