PTI is Pakistan’s richest political party: ECP asset record

1 hour ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the richest political party of Pakistan with estimated assets of Rs316 million, the Election Commission of Pakistan revealed.

The ECP revealed the assets of 81 political parties of Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to the documents, PML-N is the second richest with assets worth Rs250 million.

PPP’s bank balance was over Rs160 million, which makes it the third richest.

Awami Muslim League ranked lowest in the list, with Rs1,38,000 in assets.

