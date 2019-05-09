HOME > Politics

PTI challenges Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as PML-N vice president

4 mins ago

PTI leaders approached the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday seeking a bar on Maryam Nawaz Sharif from holding a position in the PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was appointed a vice president of the PML-N a few days ago.

The application, filed by PTI leaders Maleeka Bukhari, Farrukh Habib and Javeria Zafar, stated that Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as the party’s vice president was in violation of the Constitution.

The application said that Maryam Nawaz was disqualified and can’t hold any political or public office.

She was sentenced to seven years in prison for abetting her father Nawaz Sharif after she was found “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father” by an accountability court in July 2018.

She was disqualified from contesting the polls after being convicted.

In January 2019, the court had ordered the suspension of prison sentences awarded to Maryam and Mr Sharif.

TOPICS:
maryam nawaz pmln PTI


