PTI candidates for KP’s merged districts

5 hours ago

The PTI has announced its candidates for the upcoming elections on the newly added 16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats from the merged districts. 

The names were finalised by a three-member parliamentary board.

The party has issued tickets to Anwar Zeb Khan for PK-100 Bajaur-I, Ajmal Khan for PK-101 Bajaur-2, Hamidur Rehman for PK-102 Bajaur-3, Rahim Shah for PK-103 Mohmand-1, Muhammad Israr for PK-104 Mohmand-2, Shahid Hussain for PK-105 Khyber-1,  Amir Muhammad Khan Afridi for PK-106 Khyber-2 and Muhammad Zubair for PK-107 Khyber-3.

Shahid Khan will contest the PK-108 Kurram-1 seat, Syed Iqbal Mian for PK-109 Kurram-2, Shoaib Hassan for PK-110 Orakzai, Muhammad Iqbal Khan for PK-111 North Waziristn-1, Aurangzaib Khan for PK-112 North Waziristan-2, Afsar Khan for PK-113 South Waziristan-1, Naseerullah Khan for PK-114 South Waziristan-2, and Abidur Rehman for PK-115 ex-frontier regions.

People in the merged districts will exercise their right to vote on July 2. A total of 1,943 polling stations have been established.

The tribal areas were merged with KP on May 31, 2018.

