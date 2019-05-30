PTI candidates for KP’s merged districts

The PTI has announced its candidates for the upcoming elections on the newly added 16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats from the merged districts.

The names were finalised by a three-member parliamentary board.

The party has issued tickets to Anwar Zeb Khan for PK-100 Bajaur-I, Ajmal Khan for PK-101 Bajaur-2, Hamidur Rehman for PK-102 Bajaur-3, Rahim Shah for PK-103 Mohmand-1, Muhammad Israr for PK-104 Mohmand-2, Shahid Hussain for PK-105 Khyber-1, Amir Muhammad Khan Afridi for PK-106 Khyber-2 and Muhammad Zubair for PK-107 Khyber-3.

Shahid Khan will contest the PK-108 Kurram-1 seat, Syed Iqbal Mian for PK-109 Kurram-2, Shoaib Hassan for PK-110 Orakzai, Muhammad Iqbal Khan for PK-111 North Waziristn-1, Aurangzaib Khan for PK-112 North Waziristan-2, Afsar Khan for PK-113 South Waziristan-1, Naseerullah Khan for PK-114 South Waziristan-2, and Abidur Rehman for PK-115 ex-frontier regions.

People in the merged districts will exercise their right to vote on July 2. A total of 1,943 polling stations have been established.

The tribal areas were merged with KP on May 31, 2018.

