Provincial tax collection better than federal’s: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that tax collection at the provincial level is better than that at the federal government.

He was speaking to the media where he revealed that he had met with Adviser to the PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and the IMF team separately.

“I met the adviser and we discussed the workings of the Fiscal Coordination Committee and the NFC [National Finance Commission Award],” said Shah. The federal adviser was also present at the meeting with the IMF team.

“Hafeez Sheikh admitted that the provinces are facing pressure due to a low level of tax collection at the federal level,” he said.

The Sindh CM, answering a question on whether the appointment of Sheikh was on merit, said “this question should be asked to the Prime Minister because I am not appointing anyone.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is currently facing a backlash over their economic policies, which led to the resignation of former finance minister Asad Umar and Shah said that the appointment of Sheikh was a sign that the current government is now implementing the policies of PPP.

