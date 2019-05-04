HOME > Government

Provincial tax collection better than federal’s: Sindh CM

29 mins ago

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that tax collection at the provincial level is better than that at the federal government.

He was speaking to the media where he revealed that he had met with Adviser to the PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and the IMF team separately.

“I met the adviser and we discussed the workings of the Fiscal Coordination Committee and the NFC [National Finance Commission Award],” said Shah. The federal adviser was also present at the meeting with the IMF team.

Related: Sindh CM approves a road map for rule of law

“Hafeez Sheikh admitted that the provinces are facing pressure due to a low level of tax collection at the federal level,” he said.

The Sindh CM, answering a question on whether the appointment of Sheikh was on merit, said “this question should be asked to the Prime Minister because I am not appointing anyone.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is currently facing a backlash over their economic policies, which led to the resignation of former finance minister Asad Umar and Shah said that the appointment of Sheikh was a sign that the current government is now implementing the policies of PPP.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
cm latest Murad Ali shah Sindh


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
ECC approves Rs9 increase in petrol price
ECC approves Rs9 increase in petrol price
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.