Prices of fruits and vegetables soar as Ramazan approaches

The prices of fruits and vegetables have gone up by 20% in a week in different cities of Pakistan as Ramazan approaches.

In Islamabad markets, tomatoes are being sold for Rs60 per kilogramme, onions for Rs65 per kg, potatoes for Rs35, ladyfinger for Rs96, garlic for Rs192 and chilies for Rs80. Lemons are being sold for Rs360 per kilogramme.

“We are tired of the increasing prices,” a person said. “Everything has become so expensive. No commodity meets my budget anymore,” he added.

The prices of fruits have increased disproportionately too. A dozen bananas are being sold for Rs140, apples cost Rs240 per kg, dates Rs200, and peaches Rs180.

“I came to the market to buy a dozen bananas. When I asked for the rates, the fruit seller told me that they are being sold for Rs140. I can’t afford that,” a shopper told SAMAA TV.

The shopkeepers said that the prices of commodities are likely to increase during Ramazan.

