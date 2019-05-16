HOME > Local

Price of lemons may go down by Rs100 in Peshawar

May 15 , 2019

The Peshawar district administration seized on Wednesday 9,000 kilogrammes of lemons from a cold storage in Chamkani, Peshawar.

The warehouse owner was fined Rs100,000.

The lemons were stored so that they could be sold at double the price in Ramazan.

Government officials took the lemons and auctioned them off at the Sabzi Mandi.

The administration believes the prices of lemons in Peshawar will reduce after the raid. According to them, the price could decrease from Rs400/kg to Rs300/kg.

