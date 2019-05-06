PPP opposes appointment of ‘IMF employee’ as SBP governor

The Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to oppose the appointment of Dr Raza Baqir as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The SBP governor cannot be removed, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson said Monday. He said that the period of the governor’s job is three years.

The PPP chairperson said that there is nothing in Pakistani law that allows the appointment of an IMF official as the governor of the SBP.

Will the IMF choose the SBP governor? he asked. “The incumbent government is accepting every demand of the IMF.”

Related story: Raza Baqir appointed State Bank governor

On May 4, the federal government appointed Dr Raza Baqir as the SBP governor.

His appointment was approved by President Arif Alvi. He will remain the head of the SBP for the next three years. His three years will start from the date he assumes office.

Baqir is currently serving as the IMF’s representative for Egypt.

He has also served as the Fund’s mission chief for Bulgaria and Romania and chief of the IMF’s Debt Policy Division for four years. He has worked at the IMF for over 16 years. He has also worked at the World Bank, MIT and Union Bank of Switzerland.

We fought for the people when we approached the IMF during our government, Bilawal said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.